John F. Sinclair, 2022

WINDSOR, Vt. – I, John Fleming Sinclair, departed this planet on Dec. 14, 2022, surrounded by my family. I died of old age and a lot of fun. I was blessed with wonderful parents, Ned (Newcastle, NB), and Helen (Toronto, ON), who raised me, my brother Hugh, and my sister Jane in Windsor, Vt. I graduated from Middlebury College, where I focused on competitive skiing and parties, and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School, where I focused on my studies. I opened a dental practice in Springfield, Vt. in 1967. My wife Nancy and I built a home on Woodbury Road and raised three children, Molly (Old Orchard Beach, Maine), Jes (Castleton, Vt.), and Peter (San Marino, Calif.). I am survived by my three children and two grandchildren, John and Mary.

I was so very lucky to know so many wonderful people in Springfield and Windsor County. I’d like to give a big and sincere thank you to all of my friends for such a wonderful life in rural Vermont. And I’d like to thank my lifelong college friends, who congregated each summer for nearly 50 years for a great party at our annual Cow Shit Festival.

I did my best to live by two adages. First, “Service to others is the rent we pay for the privilege of living on Earth.” So, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kurn Hattin Homes or the Springfield Humane Society. Give big, and feel good about it. Second, “You can’t beat fun.” I loved fishing, hunting, skiing, and a good party. Sometime next summer, there will be a big party, with lots of dancing, somewhere in Windsor County. I hope our wonderful friends will come and have some fun.

Cheers,

John

The Sinclair Family extends our gratitude to the caring professionals at Cedar Hill and Bayada Hospice. Thank you for your love and support. Please give to Kurn Hattin Homes, www.kurnhattin.org/ways-to-give/ or the Springfield Humane Society, www.spfldhumane.org/donate in our father’s honor. Knight Funeral Home in Windsor is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.knightfuneralhomes.com