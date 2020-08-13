John B. Hall, 1957-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John B. Hall, 62, passed unexpectedly Aug. 11, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 15, 1957 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Marshall K. and Elizabeth (Kelly) Hall. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1976. John later graduated from Vermont Technical College in Randolph and Mendenhall School of Auctioneering in North Carolina.

On June 4, 1983, John married Donna Currier at the Weathersfield Center Church. John worked as a mechanical engineer and facilities manager, and most recently owned and operated American Eagles Property Management and Auctioneering.

He served on the Springfield Selectboard for many years. He also served on the Springfield Planning Commission and the Budget Advisory Committee.

John enjoyed auctioneering, motorcycle riding, and always enjoyed a good road trip. He was a hard worker and was very patriotic. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at camp. He was very social and enjoyed spending time with his friends, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. His sons were his pride and joy. He was a great husband, father, brother, son, and friend.

He is survived by his wife Donna; two sons Brian M. Hall (Brittany) and Christopher J. Hall (Mckala); mother Elizabeth Hall; brothers Kenneth D. Hall, Keith A. Hall (Kimberly); and Kelly S. Hall (Terri); sister Elizabeth H. Meunier (Bob); five nieces, three nephews, and several cousins; father and mother-in-law Ronald and Beatrice Currier; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Michael and Jody Currier. He was predeceased by his father Marshall Kenneth Hall.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Friday evening, Aug. 14, from 6-8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50% capacity and masks are required.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or at www.cancer.org.