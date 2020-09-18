Joanne W. Dawson, 1941-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Joanne W. Dawson, 79, of Rockingham St., died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the Jack Byrnes Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born March 4, 1941 in Lowell, Vt., the daughter of Melvin and Marie (Mackenzie) Warner. She attended St. Michael’s High School in Newport, Vt. Following school, Joanne worked for the state of Vermont in the personnel department, was the owner of the Greensboro Bend general store, Under the Rainbow jewelry store, and worked for Whitney Blake, Melsur and McGirr’s nursing home in Bellows Falls prior to her retirement. She loved being outdoors, enjoyed gardening, and had a green thumb. She loved taking long walks and cook outs, and loved animals, especially her cat Oscar.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents and her husband Edward F. Dawson. She is survived by her children Robert John Booth Jr. and his wife Lisa of Lowell; her daughter Penny R. Renaud and her husband Robert of Bellows Falls; one brother Patrick Warner of Orleans; grandchildren Melvin, Virginia and her boyfriend Jerry, and Ethan Booth and April and Mariah Renaud; and four great-grandchildren Alyssa, Alexis, LaRaine, and Sierra. She was also predeceased by two babies Robin and Christine, one brother David, and a sister Janette Jones.

There will be a graveside burial service Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vt. Following the service, there will be a gathering at 212 Rockingham St., Lot 7. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls is assisting with the arrangements.