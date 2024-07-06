Joanne E. Burke, 1951-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Joanne Burke of Bellows Falls passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2024, at her home. She was 73. Joanne was born on June 14, 1951, in Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of the late William Weinstein and Anna Bub. Joanne worked for Whelen Eng. Company, in Charlestown, N.H., in the assembly division. Joanne was a member of the Moose, the Polish Club #1, the Elks Lodge #1619, and the American Legion. She was a very outgoing and social person.

Joanne is predeceased by her parents, and her husband Brian Burke. She is survived by her children Michael Clark, Eric Clark and wife Myriah, Constance Williams and husband Gordon, and Ronda Morris. She is survived by six grandchildren. Joanne is also survived by her siblings Irene Ayer, Anita Lyon, Roland Lyon, and Therisa Lyon. A private graveside service will take place at St. Charles Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.