Joan Shirley Hornung, 2021

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Joan Shirley (Fitzsimmons) Hornung passed away Sept. 20, 2021 in Manchester, Vt., at 98 years young. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., raised her family in Brentwood, N.Y., and retired in Clearwater, Fla., and Manchester, Vt.

She was the wife of the late Leo Paul with whom she shared a 60-year love affair. She was the beloved mother of Terri Bertolini (Sal), Leo Hornung Jr. (Janet), Bryan Hornung (Judi), and Patricia Gagnon. Loving grandmother of seven children and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she cherished.

Services will be held at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29 2021 at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, N.Y., followed by Mass of Christian Burial and Internment at Calverton National Cemetery. Visit Shirley’s memorial page at www.alexanderrothwell.com.