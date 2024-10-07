Jessica Ryea, 1983-2024

WINDSOR, Vt. – Jessica Elizabeth Ryea of Windsor, and formerly of Westminster West, passed away suddenly on Sept. 30, 2024, at her home. Jessica was born in Brattleboro, Vt., on May 18, 1983, to Diana (Williams) and the late Bradley Ryea.

Jes attended schools in Westminster and Bellows Falls, Vt. She loved the outdoors, woodworking (a passion she got from her dad), cooking, and spending time with her friends and family. Jes was the life of the party. She always had a smile on her face and a hug to share with all. She had many friends both near and far.

Jes is survived by her mother Diana, brother Braden Ryea, her partner Alethea Rivera, her stepson Blake Sargent, her niece Reghan Ryea and nephew Dean Ryea, her grandparents Hollis and Sally Ryea, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jes was predeceased by her father Bradley Ryea, her maternal grandparents Robert and Jacqueline (Johnson) Williams, and her beloved dog Brooklyn.

Visitation will take place on Oct. 12, from 10-11:45 a.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls. A graveside service will take place at 12 p.m., at the Westminster New Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Westminster Fire Station, Grout Avenue, Westminster.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.