Jennifer Butler, 2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Jennifer Butler (Flockton), 52, of Ludlow, Vt., and originally from Plymouth, Mass., left us, surrounded by her daughter and grandsons at home on April 30, 2021 from natural causes.

Jennifer was predeceased by her parents, Diana Ide and Matthew Young. She is survived by her older brother, William Flockton of Milford, N.H.; her daughter Samantha DeCarvalho of Ludlow, Vt.; and her three beloved grandsons Aiden, Lukas, and Bryson.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 22, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Buzzards Bay Eagles Club in Buzzards Bay, Mass. All are welcome to attend and celebrate. Houseplants and/or donations can be given directly to the family.