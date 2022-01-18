Jeffrey P. Laskevich, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jeffrey P. Laskevich, 62, of Springfield, Vt. passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. He was born and raised in Springfield, Vt., the son of John and Beverly Laskevich. Jeff graduated from Springfield High School in the class of 1977. He married his wife, Sharon Graves, in 1984. They set off on an adventure to Southern California in 1986 where they lived for eight years, creating many lifelong friendships.

Jeff was a Senior Manufacturing Engineer at MacDonald Douglas in Huntington Beach, Calif. On Aug. 17, 2013, Jeff was inducted into the International Space Hall of Fame in Alamogordo, N.M. for his role in the DC-X/XA Team. Jeff returned to Springfield with his growing family in 1993. He went on to spend 25 years working at Lovejoy Tool Company. Jeff was appreciated for his flexibility and dedication to the company. Jeff’s love for learning was never ending, and at the age of 50 he decided to try a new venture. Jeff became a real estate agent and joined Barrett & Valley Associates where he helped many families find their homes here in his beloved community.

Jeff was known for his huge heart and generosity, offering a helping hand whenever possible. Jeff made a friend everywhere he went; he opened his life to anyone without judgment. His big smile and laugh were extremely contagious. Friends and family describe Jeff as the life of the party. He could always be found telling stories and singing his favorite songs.

As an avid hunter, Jeff simply enjoyed being in the woods. He loved watching the wildlife and would spend countless hours observing, scouting, and soaking in all nature had to offer. He shared this love with his daughters and anyone who showed an interest. He loved passing his knowledge on to others and sharing with them the peace he felt while there. In 1971, Jeff received his Marksman certification. Jeff also enjoyed many other hobbies including fishing, gardening, and road trips around the country.

Most importantly, Jeff loved his family. He was a devoted father to his daughters who cherished every moment spent with him. Raising three daughters with his wife was the accomplishment Jeff was most proud of. He was unconditionally supportive. Jeff often talked about how blessed he felt to have his family. He felt lucky to have gained three amazing sons and their spontaneous adventures were always filled with laughs. Jeff’s grandchildren brought out his playfulness. He loved to give buggy rides around the farm and pull pranks, always keeping them laughing.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon; his daughters Jennifer Williams (Kevin), Sarah Edwards (Dan), and Laura Laskevich (Hayden Scott); beloved grandchildren Laurenna, Hannah, Ryker, and a bonus granddaughter; his mother Beverly Laskevich of Daytona Beach Fla., brother Stevan, sister Jayne, and many cherished family members and friends whom he considered to be family. Jeff was predeceased by his father, John, and two brothers, Michael, and John. He will be deeply missed by so many.

Jeff’s family will be holding calling hours at Davis Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Green Mountain Conservation Camp Scholarship Fund.

VT Dept of Fish & Wildlife

Attn: GMCC Scholarship Fund

1 National Life Drive, Davis 2

Montpelier, VT 05602.