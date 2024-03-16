Jeffery R. Philbrook, 1952-2024

WALPOLE, N.H. – Jeffery R. Philbrook of Walpole passed away on March 6, 2024, at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, N.H.

Jeff was born on March 29, 1952, to the late Charles and Justine (Smith) Philbrook in Gardner, Mass.

Jeff graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School. He worked at Boggy Meadow Farms while in school, and 20 more years after he graduated. He married his wife Debra when he was 25 years old, and had two daughters. One of his talents was carpentry. He was able to build his home where he raised his family. After building his house, he left Boggy Meadow Farms and went to work for Pinnacleview Equipment as a mechanic for 35 years. His hobbies included snowmobiling, softball, hunting, gardening, horseshoes, cards, and baling hay. One of his greatest passions in life was farming and agriculture. He continued to farm at Great Brook Farm with his best friend Peter, haying, fixing equipment, and selling Christmas trees. He raised his girls involved in 4H and Pony Club, where he was active clearing cross country trails and building mounting blocks. He also served as fire commissioner for the town of Walpole.

Jeff was a very proud man. He was always helping others and had many friends. His other greatest passion and love was his family. He was the organizer of all of the major

family events. Jeff will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Jeff was married to Debra (Tenney) for 47 years, who survives. Jeff is also survived by his children Jamie M. Chamberlain (husband Ross) and Danelle T. Osinchuk (husband Roger). He also leaves two brothers Charles Philbrook III and David Philbrook. Jeff is survived by four grandchildren Isaac Osinchuk, Cameron Chamberlain, Ivan Osinchuk, and Isabel Osinchuk.

Visitation will be held on March 21, from 6-8 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. A Memorial Service will be held on March 22, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.