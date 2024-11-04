Jeanette V. Angers, 1930-2024

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Jeanette V. Angers, 94, of Perkinsville, Vt., passed away at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. She was born to Raymond and Violet (Batchelder) Buxton in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on June 4, 1930.

Jeanette spent much of her time as an adult raising her 10 children. She also worked as a grocery clerk at Grand Union for 25 years.

She loved to travel, some of those highlights were to Europe, the Western U.S., and Alaska. She enjoyed spending time outside hiking, camping, and fishing. Bingo was also a favorite pastime, as well as spending time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeanette is survived by her children Sharon Tucker (Glen), Leslie “Pat” Bobar (Arlan), Rodney Nathan Austin Jr. (Tina), Pamela Gordon, Charles Austin, Raymond Austin, Jeanette Austin, and Gretchen Austin Ward (Roger); two sons-in-law Steven Simonds and Robert Westney; sisters Sally Buxton and Linda Bergeron (Victor); many grandchildren; and many more great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband Edward Angers; daughters Melody Simonds and Heather Westney; son-in-law Frank Gordon; and many siblings.

A graveside service will be held Nov. 8, at 1 p.m., at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.