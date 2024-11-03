Jean Handly, 1957-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jean Handly, 67, died suddenly at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 8, after battling chronic illnesses. She was born Jan. 8, 1957, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of John Watkins and Colleen (Burke) Fisk. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1975.

Jean worked at several local stores and restaurants over the years, and was known to the public, always displaying a large smile and an eagerness to help anyone. In her private life, she prioritized quality time and acts of kindness. She was regarded for her optimism, her love of music and gathering, good food, and her sense of humor; and she loved driving her Mini Cooper. She faced her challenges with grace and exemplary courage.

She is survived by her son Isaiah Handly; longtime companion Kirk Handly; siblings Michael Watkins, Thomas Watkins, Jeffrey Watkins, Ronald Watkins, and Rodney Watkins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents John and Colleen, her sister Susan Watkins, and her nephew Ben Watkins.

Jean will be remembered as a bright and kind soul, a wonderful mother, and someone who was adored by so many.

A memorial visitation will be held later and announced at that time.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.