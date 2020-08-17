Janice G. Chase, 1937-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Janice G. Chase, 83, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 3, 1937 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Charles and Gertrude (Massey) Grover. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1954.

She was married to Charles Albert Chase. He predeceased her May 3, 1995.

Janice was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a receptionist at Bryant Grinder. She also waitressed at many local restaurants including Idlenot, Country Girl Diner, George’s Keg and Kettle, and Chat and Chew. Janice owned and operated the Craft Barn in the ’70s and ’80s. She enjoyed all types of crafting and assisted in teaching others. At Christmas time, she enjoyed baking and delivering trays of her goods to the Police Department, the Fire Department, the Post Office, and the hospital.

Jan really enjoyed spending time with family for many years at her pool when residing on the Chester Road. Everyone was welcome, and snacks were always provided. She had immeasurable love for her family. She even provided space for one of her grandsons and his rock band to practice music several nights a week. She had a love for the Red Sox, never missing a game. We often heard her alone in her apartment hooting, hollering, and clapping through each game, which always made us smile.

She is survived by her children Gregory Chase (Kathy) of Rockingham, Vt., Charles A. Chase Jr. (Addie) of Athens, Vt., Dana Chase (Nola) of Springfield, Vt., and Sandra Crilly of Barre, Vt.; one brother John Grover (Rita) of Wilbraham, Mass.; and one sister Jackie Schlumper (Larry) of Conyers, Ga. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and step-grandchildren as well as two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, one son Gary Chase, one sister Jean Grover, one brother Lawrence Grover, and one grandson Thomas Kinghorn.

Graveside service will be held at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springfield Parks and Recreation, 96 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.