Janet L. Gould, 1942-2020

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Janet L. (Colby) Gould, of Weathersfield, Vt., passed away peacefully Oct. 30, 2020 at her home in Weathersfield. She was born Nov. 21, 1942 in Hanover, N.H., the daughter of Ronald Colby and Myrtle Hewett Colby. Janet was a graduate of Woodstock High School, Class of 1960. She married Howard “Toppy” Gould in 1967. In 1988, she reconnected with the love of her life, Brad Stanley. They have been together ever since. She worked in the insurance industry for 45 years in Vermont and New Hampshire with 28 years at the Hanover Agency as vice president, retiring in 2004. She had a love of helping out those in need and was part of a group that started the Weathersfield Food Shelf.

Having no children of her own, she felt blessed to have been welcomed by Brad’s son Michael, his wife Tiffany, and children Emma and Owen as well as Brad’s daughter Amy, her husband Marshall Walker, and their children Quinn and Petula. She looked forward to the many trips to Winter Garden, Fla. and Charleston, S.C. In the spring it was Bar Harbor, Maine with Brad’s road and mountain bike group, the Clumpers. No longer a full-time career woman, she became a homemaker and found the time to pursue her passion for sewing, a skill she inherited from her beloved grandmother.

Janet leaves behind her partner of 32 years, Brad Stanley; her bother Ken Colby and partner Suzanne Nothnagle; niece Jenn Colby, her husband Chris Sargent, and their son Connor Sargent; and many very dear friends.

Per her request, there will be no service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Weathersfield Food Shelf, P.O. Box 69, Ascutney, VT 05030.

