Janet L. Cobb, 1951-2024

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Our beloved mother, Janet Cobb, 73, sadly and unexpectedly passed away in her home on Nov. 17, 2024. She was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Feb. 1, 1951, to father Maurice Cobb and mother Pearl Slade.

Janet dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Known as “Crazy Grandma”, she found great joy in her “rugrats,” and cherished the time spent with family.

Janet is survived by her siblings, sister Maurise Duby and brother Bryan Cobb; her five children Henry Rowe, Marsha Rowe, Edward Rowe, Norman Rowe, and Phillip Rowe Jr.; as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly with all her heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be greatly appreciated at our GoFundMe link to support the funeral expenses at www.gofund.me/40e79a87. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.