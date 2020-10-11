Janet Kirschke, 2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Janet Hennessey Kirschke, 85, died June 15, 2020 in Sugar Hill, Ga. She was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., and graduated from Bellows Falls High School, where she was a basketball player and a drum major. She was the daughter of John R. Hennessey and Agnus (Dottie) Hennessey.

She is survived by her children Jon Hartley and Cheryl and Doug MacMillan; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Lauren and Marcus Bruner (Marley) and Tim MacMillan (Kyler); and her cousins Colleen Barrett, Pat Crotty, Judy Kenyon, and Lee Brown.

She retired from Honeywell in Clearwater, Fla., where she worked for 30 years. She loved golf, knitting, crafts, and cookie exchanges, but most of all she loved her family and her many friends. We would love for you to share stories, please send to Cheryl at 584 Emerald Acres Way, Sugar Hill, GA 30518.