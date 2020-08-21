Jane Scofield, 1940-2020

LANSING, Mich. – Jane Scofield passed away Aug. 13, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 80. Jane was born Aug. 5, 1940, to Forrest and Laura Gregory in Troy, N.Y. Jane married Kenneth Scofield in 1961 and remained married until his passing in 1988. Jane attended Lansing Community College where she received a degree in hotel restaurant management.

Jane was a self-employed seamstress, doing all types of work such as Springfield Community Players costumes, wedding dresses, and more. She worked as a seamstress for Laurie Pollock Fashions, as well as Lett’s Bridal. Jane also worked for Holiday Inn of Lansing in guest services and as a bartender.

Jane volunteered for over 20 years at Sparrow Hospital as a patient advocate and as a front desk greeter. She was also a member of the Women’s Leadership Board at Sparrow. Jane enjoyed jogging and quilting and held a black belt in Tae Kwan Do.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Lee Scofield and one brother James.

Jane is survived by her daughter Christina King; three sons Lawrence Reasoner, Aaron (Lissa) Scofield, and Todd Scofield; grandchildren Jesse King, Trevor Scofield, Teddy Palmer; and great-grandchildren Shailyn and Little Teddy Palmer; sister-in-law Sylvia Scofield; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in Springfield, Vt., at a future date to be announced. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.skinnerfuneralhome.com.