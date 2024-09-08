Jane L. French, 1953-2024

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Jane Lee (Burney) French passed away on Aug. 31, 2024, at Pine Heights Home in Brattleboro, at the age of 89.

Jane was born April 4, 1935, to Lawrence W. and Phoebe (Dawson) Burney, in Charlestown, N.H.

Jane attended schools in Charlestown, and graduated from Charlestown High School in 1953.

On Sept. 27, 1953, Jane married Albert E. French of Cambridgeport, Vt., and they made their first home there before moving into Bellows Falls.

Jane held positions at Mary Meyer Toy Company as a seamstress, H.A. Manning as a supervisor/compiler, and at 5C Head Start as a day care worker and family counselor. She thought this job was her most rewarding. It was not unusual to be out and about with Jane and run into one of her Head Start kids. Several remembered her and would speak to her, and she remembered them all. She also served as a volunteer program chair for the SHARE/SERVE Food Program in the 1990s, distributing free food to the community.

Jane and Albert spent their retirement years setting up at flea markets, where they enjoyed talking to people and making friends.

Jane was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls for over 60 years. She held many offices there throughout this time, including the position of supervisor/coordinator, and teacher of Sunday School for over 30 years, but the mission programs were her passion, always encouraging the congregation to act as “the hands and feet of Jesus” at home and around the world.

Jane was predeceased by her parents; her husband Albert; and siblings Gale and Spencer Burney, Janice Moore, Glenna Phelps, and Bonnie Mitten. She is survived by children Gail Davis, Laurie Noyes, Cindy Cole (Ron) and Thomas (Hyon Suk – Ann). Jane also leaves eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Bellows Falls on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to First Baptist Church Missions, 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101; or Westminster Cares, 3534 U.S. Route 5, Westminster, VT 05158.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.