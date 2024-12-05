Jane F. Putnam, 1932-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jane Frances Putnam, 92, of Springfield, Vt., passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 26, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born Sept. 30, 1932, to Ralph and Julia (Slattery) Barber. She grew up in Bellows Falls, Vt., with her four siblings. She attended St. Charles Catholic grammar school, where she made lifelong friends. She graduated from Bellow Falls High School, Class of 1950, and was always very proud of her hometown.

She met and married the love of her life Forrest John “Putt” Putnam in 1954. Together they were married 52 years until his passing in 2006.

She was a devout Catholic, and was an active member of Holy Family Parish (St. Mary’s) church for several years. She had many hobbies, including reading, quilting, knitting, doing puzzles, and researching her family ancestry.

Jane leaves behind her children Debbie Birdsey and partner Susan, of Hampstead, N.H.; Mark Putnam and wife Debbie, of Springfield, Vt.; Mary Neronsky, of Venice, Fla.; Nancy Hadley and husband Kevin, of Keene, N.H.; daughter-in-law Lisa Putnam, of Springfield, Vt.; and Jodi Putnam, of Venice, Fla. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren Michael Birdsey, Katie Cone, Tracy Bushey, Christine Putnam, Tim Putnam, Bridget Wentworth, and Tyler Putnam; six great-grandchildren Kylee Potter, Peyton Cone, Jonathan Sheldon, Jackson Putnam, Savannah Putnam, and Brynley Patch; and several nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her husband Forrest, son Steven, son-in-law Jeffrey Neronsky, grandson Kenny Hadley, and all four of her siblings.

During the last few months of her life, she had wonderful caregivers. The family would like to acknowledge the kindness of Merridee, Meagan, Deb, Amanda, and Janet, the hospice nurse Jessie, and spiritual provider Lucy, as well as the members of the Springfield Ambulance Service.

Services will be on Dec. 12, 2024. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Parish (St. Mary’s); both are in Springfield, Vt. There will be a coffee hour following the Mass, next to the church at the Nolan Murray Center. A private burial will be later in the day, at St. Charles Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vt.