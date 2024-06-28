Jane E. Nies, 1930-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Jane Etta Nies of Bellows Falls, Vt., was born on Jan. 8, 1930, in Langdon, N.H. Jane passed away on June 15, 2024, in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Jane was predeceased by her husband Wesley E. Nies; her parents Ellen Whitney Bryant and Leon Bryant Sr.; and her siblings John (Wayne), Leon Jr., William, Shirley, and Marion (Sal).

Jane is survived by her brother Daniel; two children Dale Nies of Bellows Falls, Vt., and Deborah Hiltz of Concord, N.H.; grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Juliet, Caitlin, and Aiden; great-grandchildren Danika, Adrienne, Eli, Jaegan, Echo, Arden, Jackson and Alijah, and great-grand-granddaughter Acacia.

Jane was raised in Drewsville, N.H., where she graduated from high school. She married Wesley on June 16, 1959, and was married 73 years until his recent passing on Sept. 2, 2023. They lived in Bellows Falls and Rockingham, Vt. They later moved to Alstead and Keene, N.H., where they raised their two children. Jane was a homemaker for many years, and later went to work in gift shops in Keene and Milford, N.H.

Jane’s interests included sewing clothing and making hand-stitched quilts. She started knitting at the age of 9, and knit mittens, gloves, socks, sweaters, and afghans for her family. She enjoyed camping and picnicking with her family. Her favorite spot was at Hapgood Pond in Londonderry, Vt., for over 50 years. Her biggest pastime was reading. She joked about having read all the books at the Alstead Library, then started at the Bellows Falls library. While in Alstead, she also served as the substitute librarian.

Jane spent her last few years at Morning Glory Manor in Bellows Falls, after having a stroke in 2021. She was a spunky, tenacious, funny, story-telling resident. Her family would like to thank Chris DeCamp and staff, Carrie and Marilyn, for the loving care they provided to her and the family environment in latter years. Your kindness will always be remembered and greatly appreciated.

A private service will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.