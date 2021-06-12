Jan Fersing, 1936-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Just as the preceding Sunday and Monday, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 began as a normal day for Jan Fersing in Fort Worth, Texas. He walked down his home’s second story 14 steps to start a load of laundry. Then he drove himself to the barber’s. After his 2:30 p.m. haircut, everything changed. He was found “unresponsive” on the floor of the barbershop parking garage and was taken by ambulance to an ER where he was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m. The cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

He always said he would not go to a “home.” Instead, he would leave his home of over 40 years “feet first.” He never thought he would walk out on those feet for his last trip.

Jan Fersing was born July 28, 1936 in Springfield, Vt., to Leif Fersing and Winifred Stubbs Fersing. Jan was a son, grandson, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and active citizen. He is predeceased by his father, mother, brother Sten Eric Fersing, and mother of his four children, Marion Wiley Fersing. He is survived by his wife Dr. Kelly Flynn; children Betsy Younger (Tom), David (Eugenia), Nancy, and Steven; and by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services were June 4, 2021 at the University Christian Church and followed by a celebration of life at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Texas.

Opportunities to honor Jan, include keep your blood pressure in line; include cardio in your exercise routine; often hug your family and friends and tell them that you love them; help your family and friends whenever and wherever you can; vote as often as you can – preferably democratic; or donate time, money and ideas.

Donations can be made to Springfield High School College Scholarship Fund, Springfield High School, 303 South St, Springfield, VT 05156; Friends of the Library, 43 Main St, Springfield, VT 05156; University Christian Church, 2720 South University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109; or Texas Wesleyan University, 1201 Wesleyan St, Fort Worth, TX 76105.

Arrangements are with Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth. A fuller obituary is on their website: www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com.