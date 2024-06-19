James V. Mazza, 1932-2024 🇺🇸

WINDHAM, Vt. – James V. Mazza, 91, a resident of Lower Birch Circle, passed away Saturday, June 8, at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Waltham, Mass., on July 24, 1932, the son of the late Carmen and Anna (Curley) Mazza, and attended Watertown, Mass., schools.

Jim was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, where he served as a medic on the front line. Upon being honorably discharged, Jim worked as a mechanic in the Army National Guard until he retired. He spent over 40 years as Sicklerville, N.J., fire chief and commissioner. He was a former deacon and trustee at New Brooklyn United Methodist Church in New Jersey, and in his later years was deacon and trustee for the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry.

Jim dedicated his life to serving family, country, community, and church, and cherished times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jim is survived by his wife Adelaide (Bierbrunner) Mazza of Windham; children Sharon Sharp of Hammonton, N.J., David Pettit (Patricia) of Londonderry, Vt., and Ronald Pettit (Angie) of Sicklerville, N.J.; his brother Carmen Mazza (Peg) of Florida; his sister Ann Matthews (John) of Maine; grandchildren David Pettit, Trisha Belville, Nicole Surace, Vincent and Anthony Sharp, and Allie Pettit; and nine great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and Joseph Mazza, and his sister-in-law Carol Mazza.

A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held Friday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m., at New Brooklyn United Methodist Church in Williamstown, N.J. A reception will follow. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Jim’s memory may be made to the Springfield Senior Center, c/o Brewster Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vt.