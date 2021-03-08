James R. Perry Sr., 1943-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – James “Jim” Robert Perry Sr., 77, of Chester, died Feb. 6, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born March 26, 1943 in Glens Falls, N.Y., but lived in Chester, Vt. for most of his life and considered it his home.

Jim was an honest, hardworking, and dedicated family man. You could always count on him to lend a hand and were blessed if he called you “friend” or considered you to be family.

He could be seen rolling through the streets of Chester, making the roads safe during his tenure with the Highway Department. He also dedicated years to the Chester Water Treatment Plant. When enjoying free time, he loved roaming the hills and valleys looking for deer or a good fishing spot, brewing his own beer, and working around his home while bird watching. He was very creative – there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fabricate to get a project done. His talents were many, and days with us were too few. To say he will be missed is an understatement beyond measure.

He is survived by his beloved wife Paula (Crowson); children Angela Rickert, James R. Perry Jr. (Laurie), Janet Nelson, and Keri Damone (James); as well as his sister Jean Douglas and half-brother Leon Parker. His loving grandchildren include Zachary Stebbins (Shaena), Megan Rowe (Dalton), Casey Stratton (Jacob), James R. Perry III, Brandon Perry, Jenna Nelson, Jordyn Nelson, James Damone, and Hannah Damone as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his mother Grace (Litts) and her husband Fred (Parker).

No services are planned at this time.