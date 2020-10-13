James R. Leonard, 1958-2020

W. BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – James R. Leonard of West Brattleboro passed away Sept. 27, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital from complications of diabetes. Born May 16, 1958 in Stamford, Conn., to James and Laura Wasicki Leonard, James graduated from J.M. Wright Technical School in 1976 and was a resident of Vermont for the past 30 years, living in Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, and West Brattleboro.

Jim was a self-employed painter for many years and also worked for VerMed.

He is survived by his sons Scott and Jordan Leonard of Stamford, brother William (Barbara) Leonard of Wilmington, Del., and stepmother Nancy Dalzell of Westminster, Vt. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Linda Hawkins.

Per his request, there will be no services.