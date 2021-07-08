James J. Hasson, 2021

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Jim, one of five children, was born in Elizabeth, N.J. where he lived until he was 17 years old. He enlisted in the Navy Seabees in August of 1943. He was on active duty for 32 months. This included two tours to the Pacific, with 22 months overseas. He helped build and operate the two bases at Pearl Harbor and Guam.

Two months after his discharge, he came to Vermont to visit a Seabee buddy, Sherman Howe from Reading, fell in love with Vermont, and ended up doing two and half years of his apprenticeship with Black River Plumbing and Heating in Springfield. He stayed in the Seabee Reserve, going on active duty when needed in Bermuda, Guantanamo Bay when Castro shut the water off at the Naval Base, to Camp Lejeune as training officer and to Vietnam in 1968 as Assistant Bravo Company Commander and Base Operations Officer. After fulfilling many other assignments, he retired from the reserves as a Chief Warrant Officer Four, Civil Engineer Corps, USN with 42 years, two months, and five days service on his 60th birthday.

In civilian life, Jim was married to Anna for 61.5 years, raised four children, owned and operated Town and Country Plumbing and Heating for 36 years. There are simply too many other accomplishments to list during his working years. Since retiring, Jim worked at Billings Farm as a historical interpreter, the Old Constitution House, Calvin Coolidge Homestead, and Spring Brook Farm with the Farm for City Kids program. “All in all, I lived a life of service and I want to thank everyone who gave me that opportunity.” JJH

Jim is survived in life by his four children James, Patrick, Mary, and Julie; his five grandsons EJ, Kris, Matthew, Nick, and Austin; as well as the newest member of the Hasson clan and the light in his eyes for the last five years, his great-granddaughter Hannah Gail. Jim was predeceased by his wife Anna Eileen Tormey.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at the Cabot Funeral Home, 32 Rose Hill Rd, Woodstock, Vt. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Church of Annunciation, 7 N. Depot St, Ludlow, Vt. Internment to follow at the Cavendish Village Cemetery. Everyone is invited back to the parish hall for a repast following the burial. Donations may be made to Reading-West Windsor Food Shelf, P.O. Box 384, Brownsville, VT 05037.

