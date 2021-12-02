James H. Twitchell, 2021-1940

S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – James H. Twitchell, 81, beloved lifelong resident of South Londonderry, Vt., passed away peacefully at his family home after a brief illness, Nov. 16, 2021. Jim was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Brattleboro, Vt., the son of Arthur K. and Helen (Tams) Twitchell.

He was raised on the family homestead where he discovered his love for farming. He had dedicated his life to the preservation of the land and lived his life raising cattle and other livestock. Jim had a love of the outdoors and spent many of his days hunting and fishing and sharing these passions with his boys.

Jim started his schooling in Londonderry, then graduated from Leland & Gray Seminary in 1958 and onto Vermont Technical College graduating in 1960 with a degree in agriculture.

He loved the spring season so he could start sugaring, which he did since a very small child. His passion to make maple syrup was shared with all who came to the sugarhouse. He was a member of the Vermont Sugar Makers Association. He won an award in April of 2011 at the Maple Festival for first place in the Fancy Syrup division. His syrup earned them the best Fancy Syrup in the State of Vermont.

Jim worked on Sen. Edward Janeway’s Farm from 1957 to 1965 when he was elected to the position of town Clerk and treasurer of Londonderry, a position he held for 47 years, along with his then wife Shirley E. Twitchell.

Jim spent most of his life serving the community. Jim was a 54-year member of Champion Fire Co. 5, serving 26 years as its president. He also served 25 years as the town’s Forest Fire Warden. He was the master of the Londonderry Grange, treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 410, officer of the Londonderry Credit Union, Trustee of the First Baptist Church, and numerous other community organizations. He also took care of his friends and neighbors of Winhall Hollow.

James leaves behind his brother A. Robert Twitchell of South Londonderry, his three sons Stephen L. and his wife Roxana, Melvin and his partner Susan, both of South Londonderry, and Timothy W. and wife Amelia Dawn of Houston, Texas. He also leaves a grandson Nickolas R. Burbank of South Londonderry and his former wife Shirley E. Twitchell.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Champion Fire Co. 5., P.O. Box 5, South Londonderry, VT 05155. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.