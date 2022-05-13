James Gomo, 1942-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – James (Jim) Carlyle Gomo died in Chester, Vt. on May 6, 2021. Jim was born on Dec. 20, 1942 in Burlington, Vt. Jim was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Loop Gomo, and his father, Carlyle Edward Gomo. He leaves behind his son, Gregory Gomo, and wife, Tara (Emeillia, Tyson, Hannah, and Jameson) of Chester, Vt., and Aaron Gomo and wife Amy (Sonoma) of Plainfield, N.H., as well as his brother Daniel and sister Betsey.

Jim served as a Vermont State Fish and Game Warden for over 20 years. The job allowed Jim the opportunity to combine work with his love of conservation, hunting, trapping, and fishing. Jim was an active Palma shooter, which took him to matches throughout the United States and abroad. He spent much of his free time enjoying the woods, usually scouting out where to find next year’s deer, turkey, or spots to fish. Jim did small things with great love; like surprising his kids with planted daffodil bulbs or erecting bluebird boxes. One of his favorite things was spending time watching Emeillia ride her horses, or by the pond fishing with Sonoma.