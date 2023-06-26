James E. Williams, 1951-2023

CLAREMONT, N.H. – James Edward Williams, 71, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., after a decline in his health due to Alzheimer’s Disease. Born Dec. 11, 1951, in Springfield, Vt., to Francis and Alice C. (Parkhurst) Williams, he graduated from Windsor High School in 1969, and went on to spend most of his career with the Vermont Department of Transportation, driving any large piece of machinery that they would allow him to.

He was a very social guy, who loved the camaraderie of volunteering and being a member of many service organizations, including the VFW, American Legion, and the Wounded Warrior Project. He gladly spent his time organizing, working, and riding his bike in Harley Davidson benefit rides for any group that needed his help. Jim also found joy in music, especially classic rock, John Wayne westerns, hunting, fishing, and riding the back roads of Brownsville and Reading. In later years, he took great pride in seeing his grandchildren, and walking in his neighborhood visiting with his neighbors.

He is survived by two daughters Nicole Luce and husband Bill of Charlestown, and Kristen Johnson and Nick Helie of Claremont; his former wife Patty Healy of Hartland; three grandchildren Austin James, Clayton, and Isla; nephew Bill Davis of Ludlow; other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters Vera Davis and Lucia McKenzie.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, Vt. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers are appreciated.

Online condolences are invited at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.