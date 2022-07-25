James Casell, 1935-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – James Charles Casell, 86, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away suddenly on March 14, 2022. Jim was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Aug. 22, 1935, to Alfred and Lillian Casell. He graduated high school with a vocational degree in painting. Jim moved to just outside Rochester, N.Y. where he ran a fruit and vegetable stand for a year. This was both a challenging and learning experience, which he later reflected on as one of his fondest memories. He eventually worked for a master carpenter and learned the building skills he would employ throughout his life. After moving to Westminster, Vt., he worked carpentry jobs in the summer and pruned apple trees in the winter. Jim ultimately started his own construction business and was a skilled and talented builder in the southern Vermont area for many years.

Jim’s Christian faith was an integral part of his life and he was always involved with Church. He was a longtime member of the Christian Family Circle Church, serving as an elder and deacon, as well as leading Sunday school. He put his construction skills to good use for many projects at the Church, as well as Camp Blessing, a ministry of CFCC.

“Jimbo,” as he was called by many, will be remembered for his profound love for his family, master carpentry skills, vivacious song service leadership, rigorous research of scripture, passionate discussion of anything from religion to politics to TV shows, and his culinary love and aptitude.

He is predeceased by his father and mother, and his siblings Beatrice, Bob, and Alfred. He is survived by his wife, Agnes, his children Janson Casell and Lily (Jerry) Massey, his stepchildren Reina Anderson and Glorie Anderson, and five grandchildren, Clay, Cecilia, Kate, Will, and Aiden.

A memorial service for Jim will be conducted at Christian Family Circle Church, now the Redemption Church, Back Westminster Rd, Westminster, Vermont, on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m.