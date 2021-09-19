James C. Parker, 1954-2021

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – James Charles Parker of Proctorsville, Vt., passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at his home at age 67. He was born in Springfield, Vt., Jan. 26, 1954 to Charles W. Parker and Mary Lou Manley.

Throughout his life, Jim was a dedicated car guy. When he graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in 1972, he began his career in the automotive industry soon after. He was a medium duty truck technician for a career spanning almost 50 years. During that time, Jim was employed at St. Johnsbury Trucking in Bellows Falls, Vt., for close to two decades, and retired from Black River Produce in North Springfield, Vt. after 15 years. He became an ASE Master Technician while working at Sewards Sales and Service in Rutland, Vt. in the 1990s. He was a talented and knowledgeable technician.

Jim had a successful stint in hillclimb racing through the Killington Sports Car Club during the ‘80s and ‘90s. He raced his VW Rabbit and 1985 VW Golf during that time, traveling with his family to many different races in New England. He was Rookie of the Year and took home many trophies. The pinnacle of his racing career came when he ran the Mount Washington Auto Road Hillclimb in 1992. He faithfully followed NASCAR, Formula One racing, and various other motor sports. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

Jim was also a collector of cars, and known to have several vehicles in his collection at a time.

Jim had a good sense of humor and enjoyed a wide selection of music.

Jim married his high school sweetheart Christine Johnson Aug. 11, 1984. He is survived by his wife Christine; his son Joshua Parker and wife Danielle Singleton of Proctorsville, Vt.; grandsons Coltrane Parker and Sage Josselyn; granddaughter Sydney Reid; brother Tom Parker of Cavendish, Vt.; sisters Jody Liebhaber of Pittsford, Vt., Deborah Gauthier of West Rutland, Vt., and Audrey Hoszkiewicz of Proctorsville, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary Lou Parker.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations sent to the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.