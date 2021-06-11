Jacqueline Snide Garrow, 1966-2021

ATHENS, Vt. – Jacqueline “Jackie” Snide Garrow passed away May 7, 2021 at her home in Athens, Vt., surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.

She attended schools in Athens and Bellows Falls. She worked several jobs but enjoyed being a nurse’s aide most. She loved working in her flower gardens, arts and crafts, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Jacqueline is survived by her daughter Crystal Allen Chisson and husband Gregory of Conway, Mass., her son Travis Allen and fiancé Breianna; two grandchildren Ava and Xavyer; her maternal grandmother Cora Fletcher; her mother Elaine and husband Elmer Davis; two brothers Ervin “Ike” Snide Jr. and Kim Healey and Duane Snide and wife Sheila of Athens; her sister Joanne and husband Jon Parker of Westminster; several nieces and nephews. Jacqueline is also survived by her husband of five years, William Garrow; stepdaughter Emily Garrow; and one step-granddaughter Alexis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.