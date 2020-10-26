Jacqueline M. Snide, 1940-2020

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Jacqueline M. (Companion) Snide, 80, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Springfield Health and Rehab Center after an illness. She was born May 1, 1940 in Claremont, N.H., the daughter of Theodore and Bertha (Nadeau) Companion. On May 28, 1960, she married Richard H. Snide in Claremont, N.H. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Jacqueline was employed at Silver Forest Inc. in Bellows Falls prior to her retirement. Previously, she did cleaning and housekeeping at various places, including Springfield Hospital and in Arizona, as well as office cleaning with her husband Richard in Florida. She loved playing Bingo and card games, doing jigsaw and word search puzzles, and enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her husband Richard of Weathersfield; her children Shelli Snide of St. Joseph, Mo.; Peter Snide and his wife Kim of Port Henry, Fla.; Timothy Snide and his life partner Diane LaPlante of Weathersfield; Leanna LeBarron and her husband Francis of Reading; and Matthew Snide and his wife Vicky of Weathersfield; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Her brother, Ronald Companion, predeceased her in 2018.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Plain Cemetery in Perkinsville, Vt. with Rev. George Keeler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.