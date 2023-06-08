Jacqueline Gilman, 1944-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jacqueline Gilman, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Dec. 9, 1944, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Joaquin and Jennie (Gordon) Gomez. She attended Chester schools, graduating from Chester High School and later graduating cosmetology school.

On Sept. 21, 1968, She married Roy E. Gilman; they later divorced.

Jacqueline was a mother and homemaker. She volunteered at Springfield Community Garden and Soup Kitchen. She enjoyed cooking, playing piano, listening to music, attending church, and loved animals.

She is survived by her children Shawn Gilman and his wife Debbie Knight, and Crystal Gilman and her significant other Jason Mooney; siblings Wayne Gomez, Bryan Gomez, Sheila Stanton, and Janet Gomez; grandchildren Catherina Gilman, Aisling Joseph, Kira Joseph, Lucian Mooney, and Falyn Mooney; and great-grandchildren Caiden, Cameron, and Aliyah. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her son Shane Gilman, and her brother Richard Gomez.

A funeral service will be held at on Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m., at the Advent Christian Church in North Springfield, Vt. Reverend David Young, Pastor, will officiate.

Family and friends may call at the church from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. A reception will follow the burial at the Springfield V.F.W. Post 771.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.