Herbert B. Van Guilder, 1942-2024 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Herbert B. “Herb, Herbie” Van Guilder of Ludlow, Vt., passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Over the past few years, while Herb courageously battled serious health conditions, his sense of humor and lightheartedness remained steadfast until the end. For 81 years, Herb demonstrated his enduring love for his country, his community, and his friends and family.

Herb was born on June 12, 1942, at his family home on Twenty Mile Stream Road in Proctorsville, Vt., to Herbert M. and Bernice P. Van Guilder. He attended the one-room schoolhouse on South Hill, and is a Black River High School graduate of the Class of 1960. He received a medical discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 1961. Shortly after, he started working for Martel & Son as a licensed oil burner technician, and trained in heating systems at the Massachusetts Trade School. Herb went on to work for George Tapper, who trained him to become a master plumber, and later on became a master electrician. In 1977, he purchased Tapper Plumbing and Heating, being referred to as “Herb Tapper” by many of his customers. Herb proudly served the plumbing and heating needs of Ludlow Town and Village and surrounding community for 60 years, treating his employees and customers like family.

In 1965, Herb “Got a Tiger By The Tail” (Buck Owens, 1964), marrying Sandra Jackson in 1966, calling her his bride for the subsequent 58 years. More than anything, Herb loved his family, always cherishing the fleeting moments when everyone was together. His greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren.

Herb, a lifelong resident of Ludlow, was a people-person, who selflessly dedicated his personal and professional life to making our community a better place. Herb’s outgoing and endearing personality enabled him to build deep connections with people on many levels from all walks of life. As a member of the Ludlow Republican Party, anyone who knew Herb would not forget his vocal personality and strong political beliefs. Despite differences of opinions, Herb listened to you and respectfully considered your point of view.

Since the early 1960s, Herb served the community in numerous capacities. He was past president of the Ludlow area Jaycees, director of the Vermont National Bank of Ludlow, past president of the Black River Alumni Association, vice chairperson of the Ludlow Civil Authority, and past president of the Black River Historical Society. Herb served as Ludlow Selectman for 27 years, was a village trustee and moderator, director of the schoolboard, director of the planning commission, director of the Ludlow Telephone Company, past chairperson and current member of the cemetery commission, and Ludlow justice of the peace. In the 1980s, Herb was honored by President Ronald Reagan, who appointed him to represent Vermont on the Small Business Administration Committee. Herb was a member of the Black River-Lafayette Lodge of Masons, and a member of the Ludlow Post 36 American Legion. In March 2022, the Ludlow Swap Shop was renamed to the Herbert B. Van Guilder Swap Shop by the Ludlow Transfer Station and Recyclable Committee, to honor his dedicated leadership and service towards reforming “the dump.”

In his spare time, Herb enjoyed gentleman farming, antiquing for elephants, dubbing around in his yard, writing quirky personalized letters, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his famous “Hey, Hey, Hey!” while cheering for his children from the high school stands at sporting events.

Herb will be fondly remembered by his loving wife Sandy of 58 years; his daughter Kelly Calvin (Jim) of Rutland, Vt.; his son Gary Van Guilder (Kriston) of Crested Butte, Colo.; his son Jason Van Guilder (Bobbi-Jo) of Burlington, Vt.; and his amazing grandchildren Olivia Calvin, Lena Van Guilder, Jackson and Madison Van Guilder. Herb is survived by three sisters, one brother, a sister in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and one sister.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Humane Society of Rutland, 765 Stevens Road in Pittsford, VT 05763, rchsvt.harnessgiving.org/donate; the Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard Staten Island, NY 10306, www.t2t.org/donate; and the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, www.lovetotherescue.org/give.

Graveside service will take place on June 8, 2024, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt., with Celebration of Life immediately following.

The Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.