Henry W. Abbott, 1939-2024

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Henry W. Abbott Jr., 85, a resident of Londonderry, passed away peacefully in his home, with his children by his side, on Nov. 29, 2024.

Henry was born in Landgrove, Vt., 0n Sept. 28, 1939, the son of Henry W. Abbott and Ella M. Beers. He attended school in South Londonderry, and graduated from Chester High School in 1957.

Henry owned and operated Londonderry Auto Service and Auto Body for 32 years. He was fortunate enough to earn early retirement at 55, and has been enjoying life since then. He was an avid golfer and bowler, and was inducted into the Vermont State Bowling Hall of Fame in 1996. He was a former member of the Elks and Eagles organizations, and loved to hunt in his earlier years. Henry is survived by his children Charles Abbott (Billie Jean) and Susan Brown (David; a brother Nelson Abbott, of Londonderry; grandchildren Jessica Perkins, Ryan Abbott, Taylor Baughn, Haley Abbott, and Emily Abbott. He also had six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at the Landgrove Cemetery, to be announced in the spring. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Henry’s name can made to the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255.