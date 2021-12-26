Henry G. Moseley, 1929-2021 🇺🇸

GRAFTON, Vt. – Col. Henry G. Moseley, 92, of Grafton, Vt., died Nov. 22, 2021. He passed comfortably at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, Vt., surrounded by family.

He was the eldest son of the late Col. George Van Horn Moseley Jr. and the late Katharine Payne Moseley. He was born Oct. 15, 1929, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and was an Army brat throughout his childhood, living at West Point, Forts Benning, Bragg, Jackson, Snelling and Lewis, as well as in Tientsin, China.

He graduated from Kent School in Kent, Conn. While at Kent, he joined the Kent School Boat Club, and in 1947 their rowing crew won the Thames Challenge Cup at Henley.

In 1947, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, attended USMA Preparatory School at Stewart Field, N.Y., and entered the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1948. As a cadet, he was on the varsity ski and sailing teams. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 1952, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry.

In his early career, Moseley served in various commands and assignments with the 82nd Airborne Division, the 101st Airborne Division, the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team, the 503rd Airborne Battle Group, and the 173rd Airborne Brigade (separate). His tours of duty were in Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Okinawa.

He obtained his Master Parachute Badge and Senior Army Aviator Badge.

In 1964, he attended U.S. Army Command General Staff College and became an instructor in Airborne Operations at the college.

He later served with distinction two tours in Vietnam. He was the first company commander of 213th “Black Cats” Assault Support Helicopter Company in Phu Loi, Vietnam.

During his career, Col. Moseley was awarded The Legion of Merit, The Distinguished Flying Cross, four Air Medals, The Bronze Star Medal, and The Meritorious Service Medal.

From 1968-1971, he worked at the Pentagon, at the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Force Development. He obtained a master’s degree from American University in 1972, and was professor of Military Science at St. John’s University from 1972-1975. He was a senior advisor with Army Reserve Command, NYC. Before retiring in 1980, his last assignment was as Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria.

After retirement, he dabbled in sheep farming, writing, computer consulting, flying, and sailing – mostly the latter. In 1994, using his Slavic-language skills, he placed himself under fire again as a UNICEF volunteer in Sarajevo.

Henry is survived by his wife, Eniko (Eni); by four of his five children, his son Henry Jr. (Cynthia), and his three daughters Helen Hollyday (Erik), Mary Noel, and Robin Susanna. He is survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five cousins, numerous relatives, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his daughter Katharine, by his brother George, and by his sister Katharine.

Funeral services are pending. His Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022, time TBD, at Riverledge Farm in Grafton, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grafton Rescue Squad Inc, P.O. Box 54, Grafton, VT 05146, or to Grace Cottage Hospital, 185 Grafton Rd., P.O. Box 216, Townshend, VT 05353.