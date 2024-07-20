Helen P. Carroll, 1928-2024

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Helen P. Carroll died peacefully at her home on July 8, 2024, following a brief illness. She was 96, the oldest living resident of Saxtons River, Vt.

Helen Jean Porter was born on April 1, 1928, in Penn Yan, N.Y., the third daughter and ninth child of D. Eugene Porter Sr. and Susan Rebecca Hoover Porter. She attended local schools and graduated from Penn Yan Academy with the Class of 1945, shortly after her 17th birthday.

Following graduation, Helen took a job as the sole overnight operator for the Penn Yan Telephone Company; she rode her bicycle to work. She recalled that her first long-distance call was to Hawaii, which seemed exotic. She was thrilled.

On July 12, 1947, Helen married Richard S. Carroll Sr. The young couple lived in Penn Yan and Geneva, N.Y., before moving to Rochester with their three small children Susan, Lynne, and Scott. In 1957, the Carrolls moved to Saxtons River. Helen worked at Vermont Academy in both the admissions and college counseling offices for many years. She later worked with her husband and son in the family business, R.S. Carroll Agency. She was a member of Christ Church in Saxtons River, and active in the adult group, women’s fellowship, mother’s club, and nature club. Upon retirement, she delivered Meals on Wheels, a volunteer activity she enjoyed very much.

Helen loved to read and care for her gardens. She liked to travel, and had many adventurous trips with both of her daughters. She and Richard camped and went on birdwatching outings together, and they had a particular love for the Maine coast and Cape Cod. She was a canny shopper, and knew the location of all the best sale racks. Helen was a fierce competitor at miniature golf, and nearly always won. In her later years, she became a whiz at jigsaw puzzles, often completing one each day. She liked nothing more in the summer than a good maple creemie.

Helen had strong opinions about many topics, and over time gained the confidence to speak up and out about things cultural and political. She was a strong independent woman, and a role model for her family and many others. She cared deeply for her friends, and remembered birthdays, anniversaries, and illnesses with cards and notes. She dearly loved her family, and was immensely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Helen was predeceased by her husband of 65 years; her beloved dog Rosie; her parents; her brothers Guy, D. Eugene Jr., Earl, Donald, John, and David Porter; as well as her sisters Ruth Dell and Grace Overacker.

She is survived by her children Susan (Jim) Dineen of Cabot, Vt., Lynne Woodard of Calais, Vt., and Scott (Mary Beth) Carroll of Saxtons River; her grandchildren Peter, Benjamin (Danielle), and Sam Frey, Hannah (Alex) Woodard Cohen, Rory (Caleb) Woodard, and Evan (Kate) and Brendan (Sofia) Carroll; as well as her great-grandchildren, who brought so much joy, Jackson and Torrin Frey, Camilo and Lucia Carroll, and the newest member of the family, Sylvie Shannon Carroll. She is survived as well by several nieces and nephews.

A gathering to honor and celebrate Helen’s life will take place on Aug. 10, at 1:30 p.m., at Main Street Arts in Saxtons River. Burial will be in Saxtons River Cemetery.

The family is grateful to the members of the Bayada Hospice team who cared for their mom in her final months. Their empathy and support are greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Helen’s memory may be made to Main Street Arts, Saxtons River, Vt.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.