Heidi L. Frost, 1969-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Heidi Frost passed away at her home with her family by her side Sept. 2, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 11, 1969 in Springfield, Vt., daughter of Ronald and Lynda (Bellville) Frost. She enjoyed riding her horse with her daughter and spending as much time as possible with her two grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending a lot of time at the family camp in the NEK. She enjoyed kayaking, exploring, being outdoors, and being with family and friends, as well as watching her number one grandson race motocross.

She worked many years at Springfield Hospital after graduating from Springfield High School. She was currently employed at Twin State Psychological Services in Springfield, Vt. She was a breast cancer survivor in 2016.

She was predeceased by her mother Lynda (Bellville) Frost. She is survived by her father Ronald Frost and sister Pamela Howe; her fiancé Edward LaRocque; her son Zachary Muguira and his longtime partner Kimberly Marro and their two children Dylan and Autumn Muguira; her daughter Sara Muguira and her longtime partner Tucker Westney; her two nieces Cassandra and Cierra Howe; and her cousin Doug Nelson as well as many other family, friends, and pets.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service per her request. However, there will be a celebration of her life – “one big party” as she called it – Sept. 19, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at her home, 67 Bugbee Rd., Springfield, VT 05156.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local animal shelter or the Susan G. Komen Horse Ride for the Cure in her name.