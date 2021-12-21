Harry S. Wescott, 1936-2021 🇺🇸

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Harry S. Wescott, 85, passed away at his home, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Vt., March 1, 1936 to Carroll Clifford Westcott and Dorothy Mae (Webster) Westcott. He received his education in a one-room schoolhouse in Drewsville, N.H., and Walpole High School while living in Drewsville, N.H. for the first 18 years of his life.

Harry entered military service in 1955 in the United States Air Force, serving 10 and half years with duty at Sampson AFB, N.Y., Hunter AFB, GA, Ramey AFB, Puerto Rico, Pease AFB, N.H., Harmon AFB, Newfoundland, Canada, and Minot AFB, North Dakota, TDY assignment with Atomic Energy Com, Barbers Point NAS, Honolulu, Hawaii, and being discharged with the rank of SSGT.

He enlisted with the Vermont National Guard serving for 15 years, retiring in 1993 with the rank of SFC. Duty included assignment with CSC of Ludlow, Vt. and HQ and HQC in Rutland, Vt. training the Canadian Army. Holding numerous medals including Presidential Unit Citation.

Harry was employed by General Electric in Ludlow, Vt. and Rutland, Vt., retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Andover Community Church.

He served for several years on the Prudential Committee Cavendish Fire District #1. He was a member of the Wallace-McNulty-Hoyle Post #4 American Legion for 45 years serving as Commander of Post #4 and Adjutant.

He enjoyed hunting, fly-fishing, and camping with his wife Mary Ann.

Family members include Mary Ann (Parker) Westcott who died Nov. 29, 2007, four children by a previous marriage Annette J. Merrow of Londonderry, Vt., Norma J. Griffin of Haltom City, Texas, Steven D. Westcott of Proctorsville, Vt., and Dawn E. Whitley of Westfield, Mass.; stepchildren Michael Benoit (predeceased), Mitchell Benoit of Cavendish, Vt., Darlene Wilson of Lyndonville, Vt., Douglas Benoit of Goshen, N.H., and Edward Benoit of Bellows Falls, Vt. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brothers Lester E. Westcott, Carroll C. Westcott Jr., and Robert H. Westcott Sr.

A graveside service will be held at a later date and announced at that time. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.