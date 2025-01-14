Harry M. Gruber, 1926-2024 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Harry Max Gruber passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was 98 years old. Harry was born on Aug. 19, 1926, in Tyson, Vt., the son of Marie (Frye) and Henry Gruber. His parents were born and raised in Germany, and immigrated with their eldest son Tony. Harry was born next, followed by two sisters Elizabeth (Lombard) and Ann (Morgan). The children were raised on the farm in Ludlow, where the farmhouse still stands on West Hill.

Harry left high school on Sept. 1, 1944, to join the Navy. He was stationed in Pensacola, Fla., where he was trained as an airplane mechanic. While he never went overseas to fight in the war, Harry felt a strong connection to those who did, as he knew his work on their aircraft was important. Harry was honorably discharged from the Navy, and came away with his service diploma and a lot of mechanical knowledge that he would use in the future.

After time to kick up his heels with some Ludlow pals, Harry, the GI Bill in hand, traveled by train to Chicago, to take a 16-week training in auto mechanics. Upon completion, he moved back to Ludlow, and began working at Benson’s Garage as it was called then. Harry and brother Tony loved to ski, so in their spare time the pair cut trails for Okemo Mountain in return for some fine free skiing.

As luck would have it, Harry met his soon-to-be bride Arlene Sheehan at a house party. They wed on Dec. 23, 1952. They lived in various Ludlow apartments until Harry and his brother each got a piece of the Gruber family property. With a crosscut saw, the pair cut some 24,000 feet of logs. They helped each other dig out foundations, and continued on upward until each had their completed side-by-side homes. Harry was proud to do so much of the work that he and Arlene did not need to take out a mortgage. The couple’s three children would grow up playing on the same land as their father.

Harry found a good opportunity working for General Electric. He put in a combined 35 years between the Ludlow and Rutland plants. He was fortunate to be offered early retirement at the age of 60. Harry got his first set of clubs, and there began his love affair with the game of golf. He was quite good at it, winning many tournaments with a variety of partners. He made three holes-in-one in his golf career, two at Okemo/Fox Run, and one at Crown Point Country Club. Equally talented on the bowling lanes, Harry celebrated a perfect 300 game at the Rutland Bowlerama. He was 80 years old at the time.

Harry loved to hunt and fish, and together with his best buddy John Murphy Sr., every deer hunting season would be spent at Murphy’s camp in Plymouth. When Harry could no longer hunt due to his bad knees, he became the camp cook, getting the boys up early for a big breakfast, and returning at day’s end to prepare dinner. Traveling with the Bensons to fish in Canada, or to hunt moose in Avril were some of his fondest times. Over their lives together, Harry and Arlene took many trips and cruises with family and friends. They spent several winters in Florida, and enjoyed having their kids and grandkids visit. Harry and Arlene had been married 50 years when she passed away in 2002 from cancer.

Harry was a proud member of The American Legion Post #36, where he served as their chaplain. Nothing would keep him away from a post event, monthly meeting, or funeral service. Even in his final years, Harry, with his walker and prayer book in hand, would do a graveside service for any veteran. He felt a strong connection to his Legion brothers and sisters, and in 2017, Harry was named Vermont’s Legionnaire of the Year. The members also cherished Harry; he was the last surviving World War II veteran at the post. They helped him celebrate his 98th birthday with a party in August.

Above all, Harry cherished his family. He is survived by his three children Neil and his wife JoAnne, of Middlebury, Vt., Randy and his wife Deborah, of Ludlow, and Debra Guillow and her husband Donald, of Ludlow. He is also survived by his grandchildren Adrian, Wesley, and Ross Gruber, Jessica Farrar, and Chelsea Hayward. He leaves his great-grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Grace, Ashley, Ellah, Soloman, Lane, and newest arrival Danica Jo.

He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Harry’s legacy of love, perseverance, and joy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him. A Celebration of Harry’s Life will be held in the springtime, both graveside and at the Legion. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the scholarship fund at American Legion Post #36, 135 Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149.