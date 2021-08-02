Harriett M. Latulippe, 1940-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Harriett May (Gilbert) Latulippe of West Palm Beach, Fla., died July 16, 2021 at home after a brief illness. Harriett was born in Hudson, N.Y., to H. George and Agnes (Hickey) Gilbert July 10, 1940. Harriett graduated from Black River High School in 1958.

Harriett worked by selling model homes for many years and enjoyed helping people find the home of their dreams. Harriett was a very positive person, and the glass was always half-full.

Harriett is survived by her sons Gregory Latulippe of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Michael (Holly) Latulippe of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Harriett is also survived by her grandchildren whom she cherished, Mercedes Latulippe, Mathew Latulippe, Alyssa Latulippe, and Danielle Latulippe. Harriett was extremely happy to have met her only great-granddaughter Everly May Baer. Harriett also leaves a brother-in-law Jeff Gilcris, four nieces and a nephew, and several great-nieces and nephews. Harriett will also be missed her close friends at Century Village in West Palm Beach, Fla. Harriett was predeceased by her parents, her brother Robert Gilbert, and sister Betty Gilcris, a niece Patti Andrews, and her beloved dog Scruffins.

A graveside service will be held Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt. If you wish to donate in honor of Harriett, donate to your local humane society.