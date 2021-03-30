Harold J. Ramsey, 1932-2021

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Harold James Ramsey, 89, of Alstead, N.H., passed away peacefully March 26, 2021 at his home. Harold “Hass” was born March 7, 1932 in Walpole, N.H. to Perley and Josephine (Creamer) Ramsey.

Hass attended Walpole schools and worked in many different fields throughout his life. He often spoke with pride of his times working in the asphalt industry, water treatment facilities, and alongside his sons with Ramsey Mechanical. Hass also served in the United States Army as a shooting instructor.

Hass married Beatrice “Bette” (Harrington) Sept. 21, 1952. They were happily married for 66 years. This union proudly produced seven children Rhonda Ramsey of Maryland Heights, Mo., Rachael Ramsey of Saxtons River, Vt., Raymond Ramsey (Janice) of Plaistow, N.H., Russell Ramsey of Exeter, N.H., Rheta Ramsey Gray (Brian“#3”) of Spartanburg, S.C., Ross Ramsey of Alstead, N.H., and Robert Ramsey (Leigh) of Alstead, N.H. Hass had a nickname for each of his grandchildren: Trevor “TJ,” Trista “Millie,” Ross Michael “Perley,” Caitlin “Josie,” Jayson “Jake,” Kayden “Pinky,” Lauren “Ruby,” Jennah “Sadie,” Jerred “Bear Man,” Mackenzie “Gracie,” and Jordyn “Hazel.” Great-grandchildren: Bryson “Buzz,” Ezio “Ziggy,” Dylan “Dill-Pickle,” Colby “Buzzard,” Camden “Raftus,” and Jackson “J-Rob.” Hass is also survived by his brother John Ramsey (Ruth) “phenomenal golfer” of Walpole, N.H.

He was predeceased by his wife Bette in 2018, his parents, his sister Gertrude, baby brother Charlie, and beloved grandson Cameron “Cam-Shaft.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small impromptu memorial service with flag raising and 21 gun salute was held at the family compound Saturday, March 27, 2021.