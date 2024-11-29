Hanson M. Savage, 1961-2024

CHESTER, Vt. – Hanson M. Savage, 63, of Chester, Vt., died Tuesday, Nov. 12. He was born June 18, 1961, in Newport, Vt. He was a Chester High School graduate. Following school, he owned and operated Savage Trucking and H.M. Savage Farm in Chester, VT.

Hanson was the backbone of his community, and the hub of his family. He was the hardest worker and greatest businessman. He built a legacy, and touched so many lives.

Hanson loved spending time with his family. He and his wife had many amazing adventures while mountain biking, traveling to Florida in the winter months, and being with their two beautiful dogs. He adored his three grandchildren.

He had a love for equipment and trucks. He valued his memberships with several logging and trucking associations, and was proud of the various awards he earned over the years. He also was a member of the Chester Rod and Gun Club.

On June 26, 1993, in Chester, Vt., he married Cindy Lapointe, who survives. Also surviving are his two daughters Sami and Olivia Savage, and grandchildren Rhett, Walker, and Whitley Muzzey. He was predeceased by his father Hanson M. Savage Sr.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Chester, Vt., Legion, on Dec. 8, from 1-5 p.m.