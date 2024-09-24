Gregory H. Donabedian, 1942-2024 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Gregory Higgins Donabedian, 82, of Chester, Vt., passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Greg was born in New York, N.Y., on April 6, 1942.

He graduated from Francis C. Hammond High School in 1960, and Georgetown University in 1965. Greg was a highly involved and dedicated parishioner at Holy Family Parish. Greg dedicated his career to public service. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps, and spent the rest of his career working at the Centers for Disease Control.

He is survived by his nephews William Patrick Donabedian (Melissa) and Gregory Thomas Donabedian; niece Margaret Joyce Donabedian; and cousins Patricia Trapasso (Frank), Gina Dugan (Mike), and Kim Lynch (Dallas).

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret Donabedian, and brother Thomas Donabedian.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Springfield, Vt., followed by interment at 1 p.m., at Vermont Veterans Cemetery, Randolph, Vt. A reception will follow at the Nolin Murray Center, Springfield, Vt., around 3:30 p.m., upon return from the burial.

Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Family Parish (www.holyfamilyvermont.com) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.