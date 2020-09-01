Gordon W. Robertson, 1937-2020

GRAFTON, Vt. – Gordon William Robertson, 83, of Pulaski, Tenn., passed away Aug. 13, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. He was born in Ludlow, Mass., to William and Isabella Robertson. The family moved to Grafton, Vt. in 1940 where he attended school in Grafton and graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1956.

Gordon served in the United States Air Force after high school. He was stationed in New Mexico with his wife Jean (Jarvis) where they added two daughters to the family, Julie and Adele.

After four years, they moved back to Vermont. Gordon worked at Bryant’s in Springfield, Vt., living in North Walpole, N.H. and added a son, Steven.

He loved cars and owned G&G Speed Shop on the island in Bellows Falls. Gordon was transferred to work for Fafnir Bearing Company a few times. Pulaski was the last move where he met JoAnn Ridgeway and they were married in 1980. They retired together and traveled all over the country to car shows and meeting lots of new friends.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn Robertson; daughters Julie Willet of Springhill, Tenn. and Adele Robertson of Tajikistan; son Steven Robertson of Nashville, Tenn.; and Norman and Linda Robertson of Grafton, Carl and Gela Watson of Westminster, and Bob and Holly Whitcomb of Grafton.