Gloria Snide, 1951-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gloria (Gordon) Snide, 68, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. She was born June 28, 1951 in Springfield, Vt., to Shirley (Punt) Donatelli and Perley Gordon Jr. Gloria attended schools in Springfield and Chester. She graduated from Springfield High School.

Gloria worked for the Springfield School District, Mack Molding in Cavendish, and Springfield Health and Rehab Center.

Gloria enjoyed her passion for jewelry making. She enjoyed collecting dolphin and horse artifacts, which were dear to her heart. Her most precious moments were spending time with her family.

Gloria is survived by her husband Gary Snide of Springfield; daughter Lisa Taft (Bobby) of Jacksonville, Fla.; son James “Jamie” Smith (Helen) of Charlestown, N.H.; two sisters Brenda Moulton (Jeff) of Charlestown and Sherry Vogt (Bob) of Englewood, Fla.; brother James Gordon (Becki) of Claremont, N.H.; stepbrother Jerry Donatelli (Ann) of Springfield; two stepdaughters Heidi Adams of Springfield and Melanie Leblanc of Weathersfield; granddaughter Calliegh Taft of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandson Cody Taft of Augusta, S.C. and great-granddaughter Valeri King of Jacksonville, Fla. She was predeceased by her father Perley Gordon Jr. and her mother Shirley Donatelli.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.