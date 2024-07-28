Gloria Leven Celebration of Life

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Join us for a celebration of Gloria Ann Leven’s life on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 12-3 p.m., at the Leven’s beloved property, 244 Densmore Road, Cavendish, Vt.

At 1 p.m., we will gather by her gardens to spread her ashes and say a few words in her honor. In keeping with her relaxed and spontaneous approach to life, this will otherwise be a casual event, so come when you can, enjoy a cold lemonade and light refreshments, and share your memories and thoughts of her.

RSVP to Andrew Leven by calling 802-226-7783, texting 802-557-8029, emailing fruitcakes@tds.net, or sending mail to P.O. Box 631, Cavendish, VT 05142.