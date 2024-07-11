Gloria J. Ballantine, 1945-2024

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Gloria J. Ballantine, 79, died on Friday evening, July 5, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 26, 1945 in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of Vernon and Doris (Stanford) Clark. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1963.

On June 10, 1967, Gloria married Richard A. Ballantine.

Gloria worked as a receptionist in a dental office for many years. She worked at Park Street School in Springfield as a secretary to the Director of Special Education, as well as having worked in the Perkinsville School.

She was a member of the Grange for over 65 years, President of the Plain Cemetery Association for over 20 years, and a member of the board for many years prior. She was a member of the Weathersfield School Board, WWVFD Women’s Auxiliary, scout leader for both her children, and an active member of Perkinsville Community Church for over 65 years.

Gloria enjoyed baking, gardening, spending time with her granddaughter, and over 30 years of cousin weekends.

She is survived by her husband Richard, two children Richard A. Ballantine Jr. and Tammie (Curtis) Kinsman, and granddaughter Carissa Kinsman, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins – including two very special cousins Carol Byrnes and Margaret Stevens.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., on Friday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m., at the Perkinsville Community Church. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the V.F.W. Post 771 in Springfield, Vt.

Donations can be made to the Bayada Hospice Foundation through Dartmouth Hospital, or to the Perkinsville Church.