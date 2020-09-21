Glenn A. Prior, 1945-2020

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Glenn Arthur Prior was born June 23, 1945 in Bedworth, England – although he grew up in Westminster, Vt. and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School. After a lengthy battle with medical conditions, he left this earth to be with the lord Sept. 3, 2020.

Glenn lived an alternative lifestyle, exactly the way he wanted to live it. He made numerous friends everywhere he went. There was never a dull moment with Glenn, as he was very interesting and always had a great sense of humor. Telling memories of his past and going on long rides to nowhere in particular were his most favorite things to do. Some of his most fond memories included the days when he owned his own auto body shop where he was best known for his amazing skill of painting cars. He enjoyed going out to eat with his family and friends, and simply walking around town, seeing who he could bump into and start a conversation with. He never met a stranger, only a new friend.

Glenn leaves behind his two daughters Taya and Shelby along with their significant others Russell and Michael; grandchildren Josh, Tristan, Sophia, Alexa, Giono, and Ciara; girlfriend Donna; and caretaker and greatest friend Rhonda. He is predeceased by his father Maurice who died in 1949; his grandparents who raised him as a son Glenn “Archie” and Jennie; his brother Clyde; sister-in-law Isabelle; and numerous other family members.

Services for Glenn followed by light refreshments will be Saturday, Oct. 3, from 3-5 p.m., at the church located on 582 Rockingham Rd., Bellows Falls, Vt.