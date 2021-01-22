Gerald P. Kalanges, 1928-2021

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Gerald P. Kalanges, 92, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in White River Jct., Vt., after a brief illness. He was born July 16, 1928 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Charles and Mary (Paquin) Kalanges. He attended Perkinsville schools.

Prior to entering the service, he worked at the Perkinsville and Springfield Telephone and Electric Companies as an electrical lineman. He then served in the United States Army during the Korean War Era from 1950-1952 as an electrical lineman. He served in the Army Reserves from 1952-1957 and was honorably discharged with the rank of master sergeant. Gerald was employed for 37 years in assembly at the Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company in Springfield from 1956-1993.

He was married in 1956-1987 to Marilyn E. (Martin) Kalanges (divorced), where he lived in Woodstock, Vt., and then moved back to Perkinsville until his death.

He is survived by Deborah L. Kalanges, daughter, Woodstock, Vt.; Dawna L. (Kalanges) Renshaw, daughter; Sean Renshaw, son-in-law; Gabrielle Renshaw, granddaughter, all of Naperville, Ill. Also, Andrew Curtis Cook, nephew, Perkinsville; Andrea (Cook) Bushaw, niece, Amsden; and April (Cook) Todt, niece, North Springfield.

Previously deceased are Mary (Paquin) Colston, mother; Ralph F. Colston, stepfather; Charles Costas Kalanges, biological father; Marjorie (Kalanges) Cook, sister; and Andrew Clarence Cook, brother-in-law.

He enjoyed reading books on anything having to do with the Civil War, restoring old John Deere tractors, coin collecting, always kept all of his small engine mowers serviced and took excellent care of his tools. He loved to mow his own lawn and did that through the summer of 2020. He really enjoyed the biannual J&L get-togethers with all of the surviving retired employees of his tenure at J&L. He loved his neighbors who lived on his street and always tried to help out in any way that he could if needed. His neighbors were like family to him as he lived alone in the house that his mother and stepfather had previously owned on Maple Street.

A graveside committal with military honors will be held at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center, Vt. in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, we would prefer that people make donations to the Disabled American Veterans and/or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.