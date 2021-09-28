Gerald “Jerry” Balargeon, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jerry passed away at home unexpectedly Sept. 21, 2021. Born in Brattleboro, Vt., to Merle and Lillian (Bennett) Balargeon, moving to this area in the early 1950s. He attended schools in Weathersfield and Springfield, graduating from Springfield High School in 1961.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his sister Carol, wife Joyce, daughter Joyce Marie and future son-in-law Dee, four grandchildren Tanis, Ryan, Bailee, and Riley, three great-grandchildren Evelyn, Forrest, and River, niece Debra and family, and nephew Michael and family, and several other relatives in various states.

He joined the U.S. Army after graduation and later Army National Guard having two tours overseas, the last being Desert Storm. He was employed in Springfield at Vermont Rebuild, Vermont Research and Vermont Rebuilding.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor. He enjoyed outdoor sports, watching sports on TV, and just sitting outside with friends and neighbors enjoying the Vermont air and seasons. He was always thankful for a quiet life with his family, friends, and neighbors.

A celebration of life will be held Oct. 9, from 1-3 p.m., at the Springfield VFW Post 771. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.